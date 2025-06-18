Uber, Southern Company And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

June 18, 2025 12:23 PM 1 min read

Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, which is down 10%, has dominant market share.

As per the recent news, Uber and Dick's Sporting Goods DKS on June 12 announced a new partnership that brings the retailer's broad selection of sporting goods, athletic apparel, footwear, team sports gear, golf equipment, fan merchandise, and more to the Uber Eats platform.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO, saying these are the energy stocks that have the best potential to break out from here.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said The Southern Company SO is a play on traditional utility.

Supporting his view, Raymond James analyst J.R. Weston, on June 13, initiated coverage on Southern with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $98.

Shannon Saccocia, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of NB Private Wealth, said iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF IYM benefits from inflation.

Price Action:

  • Southern Company shares fell 0.6% to close at $88.42 on Tuesday.
  • iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF rose 1.1% during the session.
  • Uber shares fell 0.4% to settle at $84.76 during the session.
  • iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF fell 0.8% on Tuesday.

