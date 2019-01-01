Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) was reported by Citigroup on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $162.00 expecting DRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.10% upside). 43 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) was provided by Citigroup, and Darden Restaurants initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Darden Restaurants, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Darden Restaurants was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Darden Restaurants (DRI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $162.00. The current price Darden Restaurants (DRI) is trading at is $126.46, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.