Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) was reported by Citigroup on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting RBLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.45% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) was provided by Citigroup, and Roblox maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Roblox, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Roblox was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Roblox (RBLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $59.00 to $52.00. The current price Roblox (RBLX) is trading at is $29.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
