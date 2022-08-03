Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2022

Upgrades
- Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Cognex Corp CGNX from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Cognex showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $41.69. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $49.72.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Sealed Air Corp SEE was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Sealed Air showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.72 and a 52-week-low of $55.08. At the end of the last trading period, Sealed Air closed at $56.17.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Clearwater Paper Corp CLW from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Clearwater Paper showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.88 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. Clearwater Paper closed at $34.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for The Mosaic Co MOS from Neutral to Buy. Mosaic earned $3.64 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.28 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $52.22.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Uber Technologies Inc UBER from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Uber Technologies had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Uber Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $45.90 and a 52-week-low of $19.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.25.
- For Xylem Inc XYL, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Xylem earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xylem shows a 52-week-high of $121.05 and a 52-week-low of $72.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.37.
- For CF Industries Holdings Inc CF, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, CF Industries Holdings had an EPS of $6.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The current stock performance of CF Industries Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $113.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.17.
- For Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc AAWW, Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs showed an EPS of $2.99, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $97.13 and a 52-week-low of $58.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.37.
Downgrades
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Sierra Wireless Inc SWIR was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Sierra Wireless showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sierra Wireless shows a 52-week-high of $30.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.15.
- Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for XPeng Inc XPEV from Outperform to Neutral. XPeng earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. At the end of the last trading period, XPeng closed at $24.15.
- William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Sierra Wireless Inc SWIR from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Sierra Wireless showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. At the end of the last trading period, Sierra Wireless closed at $28.15.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for Semtech Corp SMTC was changed from Buy to Hold. Semtech earned $0.80 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.14 and a 52-week-low of $49.91. Semtech closed at $55.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Incyte Corp INCY was changed from Buy to Neutral. Incyte earned $1.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.86 and a 52-week-low of $65.07. Incyte closed at $72.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Caterpillar Inc CAT, Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Caterpillar showed an EPS of $3.18, compared to $2.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $237.90 and a 52-week-low of $167.08. Caterpillar closed at $183.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Cognex Corp CGNX was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Cognex showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $41.69. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $49.72.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for Sierra Wireless Inc SWIR from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Sierra Wireless showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sierra Wireless shows a 52-week-high of $30.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.15.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc HYFM was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hydrofarm Holdings Group showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. At the end of the last trading period, Hydrofarm Holdings Group closed at $3.27.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Esperion Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.13 and a 52-week-low of $3.28. Esperion Therapeutics closed at $5.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Knowles Corp KN was changed from Buy to Neutral. Knowles earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.81 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. At the end of the last trading period, Knowles closed at $19.07.
Initiations
- Argus Research initiated coverage on WR Berkley Corp WRB with a Buy rating. The price target for WR Berkley is set to $72.00. In the second quarter, WR Berkley showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WR Berkley shows a 52-week-high of $99.68 and a 52-week-low of $60.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.11.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on FiscalNote Holdings Inc NOTE. The price target seems to have been set at $8.50 for FiscalNote Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. FiscalNote Holdings closed at $6.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on ImmunityBio Inc IBRX. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for ImmunityBio. For the first quarter, ImmunityBio had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of ImmunityBio shows a 52-week-high of $7.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.73.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America Inc RGA with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Reinsurance Group is set to $120.00. For the first quarter, Reinsurance Group had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.22 and a 52-week-low of $97.61. Reinsurance Group closed at $113.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE. The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Alterity Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.23 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. At the end of the last trading period, Alterity Therapeutics closed at $0.60.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Valneva SE VALN. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Valneva. For the first quarter, Valneva had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Valneva shows a 52-week-high of $53.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.84.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on ModivCare Inc MODV. The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for ModivCare. For the first quarter, ModivCare had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.46 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. At the end of the last trading period, ModivCare closed at $101.59.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc KYMR. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Kymera Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Kymera Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.44 and a 52-week-low of $13.15. Kymera Therapeutics closed at $22.75 at the end of the last trading period.
