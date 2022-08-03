Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2022

by

Upgrades Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Cognex Corp CGNX from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Cognex showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $41.69. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $49.72.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Sealed Air Corp SEE was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Sealed Air showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.72 and a 52-week-low of $55.08. At the end of the last trading period, Sealed Air closed at $56.17.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Clearwater Paper Corp CLW from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Clearwater Paper showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.88 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. Clearwater Paper closed at $34.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for The Mosaic Co MOS from Neutral to Buy. Mosaic earned $3.64 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.28 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $52.22.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Uber Technologies Inc UBER from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Uber Technologies had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Uber Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $45.90 and a 52-week-low of $19.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.25.

For Xylem Inc XYL , Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Xylem earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xylem shows a 52-week-high of $121.05 and a 52-week-low of $72.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.37.

For CF Industries Holdings Inc CF , Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, CF Industries Holdings had an EPS of $6.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The current stock performance of CF Industries Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $113.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.17.

For Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc AAWW , Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs showed an EPS of $2.99, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $97.13 and a 52-week-low of $58.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.37. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Sierra Wireless Inc SWIR was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Sierra Wireless showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sierra Wireless shows a 52-week-high of $30.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.15.

Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for XPeng Inc XPEV from Outperform to Neutral. XPeng earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. At the end of the last trading period, XPeng closed at $24.15.

William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Sierra Wireless Inc SWIR from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Sierra Wireless showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. At the end of the last trading period, Sierra Wireless closed at $28.15.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Semtech Corp SMTC was changed from Buy to Hold. Semtech earned $0.80 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.14 and a 52-week-low of $49.91. Semtech closed at $55.34 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Incyte Corp INCY was changed from Buy to Neutral. Incyte earned $1.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.86 and a 52-week-low of $65.07. Incyte closed at $72.58 at the end of the last trading period.

For Caterpillar Inc CAT , Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Caterpillar showed an EPS of $3.18, compared to $2.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $237.90 and a 52-week-low of $167.08. Caterpillar closed at $183.51 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Cognex Corp CGNX was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Cognex showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $41.69. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $49.72.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for Sierra Wireless Inc SWIR from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Sierra Wireless showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sierra Wireless shows a 52-week-high of $30.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.15.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc HYFM was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hydrofarm Holdings Group showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. At the end of the last trading period, Hydrofarm Holdings Group closed at $3.27.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Esperion Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.13 and a 52-week-low of $3.28. Esperion Therapeutics closed at $5.87 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Knowles Corp KN was changed from Buy to Neutral. Knowles earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.81 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. At the end of the last trading period, Knowles closed at $19.07. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations Argus Research initiated coverage on WR Berkley Corp WRB with a Buy rating. The price target for WR Berkley is set to $72.00. In the second quarter, WR Berkley showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WR Berkley shows a 52-week-high of $99.68 and a 52-week-low of $60.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.11.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on FiscalNote Holdings Inc NOTE . The price target seems to have been set at $8.50 for FiscalNote Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. FiscalNote Holdings closed at $6.93 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on ImmunityBio Inc IBRX . The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for ImmunityBio. For the first quarter, ImmunityBio had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of ImmunityBio shows a 52-week-high of $7.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.73.

Barclays initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America Inc RGA with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Reinsurance Group is set to $120.00. For the first quarter, Reinsurance Group had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.22 and a 52-week-low of $97.61. Reinsurance Group closed at $113.55 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE . The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Alterity Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.23 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. At the end of the last trading period, Alterity Therapeutics closed at $0.60.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Valneva SE VALN . The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Valneva. For the first quarter, Valneva had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Valneva shows a 52-week-high of $53.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.84.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on ModivCare Inc MODV . The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for ModivCare. For the first quarter, ModivCare had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.46 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. At the end of the last trading period, ModivCare closed at $101.59.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc KYMR . The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Kymera Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Kymera Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.44 and a 52-week-low of $13.15. Kymera Therapeutics closed at $22.75 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings initiations.

