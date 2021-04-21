 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC), Maxim Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Cerecor showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.97. Cerecor closed at $2.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Mattel showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.87 and a 52-week-low of $7.54. At the end of the last trading period, Mattel closed at $20.47.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) from Underperform to Neutral. First Solar earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. First Solar closed at $79.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group had an EPS of $5.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $397.88 and a 52-week-low of $273.25. UnitedHealth Group closed at $396.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CRISPR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $220.20 and a 52-week-low of $46.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.67.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, PepsiCo had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The current stock performance of PepsiCo shows a 52-week-high of $148.77 and a 52-week-low of $126.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.71.
  • Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Bonanza Creek Energy had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Bonanza Creek Energy shows a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.90.
  • For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Perform. In the first quarter, Intuitive Surgical showed an EPS of $3.52, compared to $2.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $826.81 and a 52-week-low of $488.00. At the end of the last trading period, Intuitive Surgical closed at $811.11.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA) was changed from Hold to Buy. Copa Holdings earned $2.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.91 and a 52-week-low of $35.16. At the end of the last trading period, Copa Holdings closed at $75.69.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $593.29 and a 52-week-low of $393.60. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $549.57.
  • Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from Hold to Buy. Morgan Stanley earned $2.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Morgan Stanley shows a 52-week-high of $86.64 and a 52-week-low of $35.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.30.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Intuitive Surgical earned $3.52 in the first quarter, compared to $2.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $826.81 and a 52-week-low of $488.00. At the end of the last trading period, Intuitive Surgical closed at $811.11.
  • For CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. CSX earned $0.93 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.35 and a 52-week-low of $58.80. At the end of the last trading period, CSX closed at $98.45.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Citrix Systems showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $1.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $173.56 and a 52-week-low of $111.26. Citrix Systems closed at $138.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, FirstEnergy had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.82 and a 52-week-low of $22.85. At the end of the last trading period, FirstEnergy closed at $36.29.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line showed an EPS of $2.33, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.24. Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $26.72 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $14.93, compared to $12.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1524.98 and a 52-week-low of $972.93. AutoZone closed at $1513.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Mr. Cooper Group showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.91 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. At the end of the last trading period, Mr. Cooper Group closed at $32.02.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) from Buy to Neutral. Rocket Companies earned $1.14 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Companies closed at $21.67.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. loanDepot closed at $18.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Freeport-McMoRan earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Freeport-McMoRan shows a 52-week-high of $39.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.87.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, First Midwest Bancorp had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.28 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. First Midwest Bancorp closed at $20.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.81 and a 52-week-low of $52.11. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $117.27.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Pinnacle Finl Partners showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.52 and a 52-week-low of $31.84. At the end of the last trading period, Pinnacle Finl Partners closed at $84.80.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Southern Copper earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southern Copper shows a 52-week-high of $83.15 and a 52-week-low of $28.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.33.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Allison Transmission showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.04 and a 52-week-low of $31.69. Allison Transmission closed at $44.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. J2 Global earned $3.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.24 and a 52-week-low of $53.24. At the end of the last trading period, J2 Global closed at $129.36.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Zebra Technologies earned $4.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $518.66 and a 52-week-low of $192.42. Zebra Technologies closed at $499.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Procter & Gamble had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The current stock performance of Procter & Gamble shows a 52-week-high of $146.92 and a 52-week-low of $111.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.77.
  • According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Oracle had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.21 and a 52-week-low of $50.86. Oracle closed at $79.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Portland General Electric showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Portland General Electric shows a 52-week-high of $51.50 and a 52-week-low of $31.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.45.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Eversource Energy had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $73.61. Eversource Energy closed at $90.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. DTE Energy earned $1.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DTE Energy shows a 52-week-high of $141.98 and a 52-week-low of $92.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $141.75.

Initiations

  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals is set to $17.00. For the fourth quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $10.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.22.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for PureCycle Technologies is set to $45.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.75 and a 52-week-low of $22.43. PureCycle Technologies closed at $23.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Molecular Templates. In the fourth quarter, Molecular Templates showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Molecular Templates shows a 52-week-high of $18.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.96.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Archer-Daniels Midland is set to $68.00. For the fourth quarter, Archer-Daniels Midland had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. The current stock performance of Archer-Daniels Midland shows a 52-week-high of $59.74 and a 52-week-low of $33.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.70.
  • With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Hims & Hers Health. In the fourth quarter, Hims & Hers Health showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hims & Hers Health shows a 52-week-high of $25.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.88.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Bunge. Bunge earned $3.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.89 and a 52-week-low of $32.68. Bunge closed at $81.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arvinas is set to $150.00. Arvinas earned $0.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.68. Arvinas closed at $61.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for 89bio. For the fourth quarter, 89bio had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.36 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. 89bio closed at $25.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Conagra Brands. For the third quarter, Conagra Brands had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.66. At the end of the last trading period, Conagra Brands closed at $38.27.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) with a Buy rating. The price target for E2open Parent Holdings is set to $13.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. E2open Parent Holdings closed at $9.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Equitable Holdings. Equitable Holdings earned $1.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equitable Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $34.22 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.62.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for MetLife. For the fourth quarter, MetLife had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.60 and a 52-week-low of $29.18. MetLife closed at $61.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Aflac is set to $55.00. For the fourth quarter, Aflac had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.71 and a 52-week-low of $30.32. Aflac closed at $52.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC). The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Lincoln National. Lincoln National earned $1.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.37 and a 52-week-low of $26.97. At the end of the last trading period, Lincoln National closed at $62.43.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Prudential Financial is set to $96.00. For the fourth quarter, Prudential Financial had an EPS of $2.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.87 and a 52-week-low of $48.52. Prudential Financial closed at $96.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $450.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $310.00. Coinbase Global closed at $320.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for INmune Bio is set to $29.00. In the fourth quarter, INmune Bio showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of INmune Bio shows a 52-week-high of $29.99 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.02.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Ballys Corp (NYSE:BALY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ballys is set to $66.00. For the fourth quarter, Ballys had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.92 and a 52-week-low of $29.30. Ballys closed at $54.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Addex Therapeutics is set to $28.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Addex Therapeutics's EPS was $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.52 and a 52-week-low of $6.24. At the end of the last trading period, Addex Therapeutics closed at $10.13.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics earned $0.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. At the end of the last trading period, Aclaris Therapeutics closed at $26.46.
  • With an Outperform rating, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSPE). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Bespoke Capital Acq. The current stock performance of Bespoke Capital Acq shows a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.02.

