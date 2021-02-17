Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, CVR Energy showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.63 and a 52-week-low of $9.81. CVR Energy closed at $21.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE:PARR) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Par Pacific Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.43 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. At the end of the last trading period, Par Pacific Hldgs closed at $15.40.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Bausch Health Cos showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $11.15. Bausch Health Cos closed at $31.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. Black Knight earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Black Knight shows a 52-week-high of $97.19 and a 52-week-low of $50.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.05.
  • For Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.75 and a 52-week-low of $27.27. Anterix closed at $40.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Oshkosh showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.77 and a 52-week-low of $46.72. At the end of the last trading period, Oshkosh closed at $99.14.
  • For Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Palantir Technologies earned $0.06. The current stock performance of Palantir Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.84.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Rexnord showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rexnord shows a 52-week-high of $49.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.11.
  • According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Regal Beloit had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The current stock performance of Regal Beloit shows a 52-week-high of $146.97 and a 52-week-low of $51.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.19.

Downgrades

  • Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, KAR Auction Services had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of KAR Auction Services shows a 52-week-high of $23.53 and a 52-week-low of $9.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.45.
  • Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Kodiak Sciences showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.21 and a 52-week-low of $35.49. Kodiak Sciences closed at $145.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. KAR Auction Services earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.53 and a 52-week-low of $9.41. KAR Auction Services closed at $18.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. Palantir Technologies earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. At the end of the last trading period, Palantir Technologies closed at $27.84.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Fortive had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.12 and a 52-week-low of $37.31. Fortive closed at $69.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:CRTX), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Cortexyme showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cortexyme shows a 52-week-high of $73.84 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.72.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, bluebird bio had an EPS of $2.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.63 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. At the end of the last trading period, bluebird bio closed at $28.44.

Initiations

  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHK). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Chesapeake Energy. The current stock performance of Chesapeake Energy shows a 52-week-high of $77.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.55.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for DiaMedica Therapeutics is set to $38.00. For the third quarter, DiaMedica Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of DiaMedica Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $10.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.40.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Cormedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cormedix is set to $31.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. At the end of the last trading period, Cormedix closed at $13.99.
  • With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals earned $1.02 in the third quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.54 and a 52-week-low of $22.06. At the end of the last trading period, Phathom Pharmaceuticals closed at $42.80.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX). The price target seems to have been set at $600.00 for IDEXX Laboratories. IDEXX Laboratories earned $1.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IDEXX Laboratories shows a 52-week-high of $548.58 and a 52-week-low of $168.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $538.16.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Covetrus. For the third quarter, Covetrus had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.04. At the end of the last trading period, Covetrus closed at $37.58.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA). The price target seems to have been set at $875.00 for First Citizens BancShares. First Citizens BancShares earned $13.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $9.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Citizens BancShares shows a 52-week-high of $749.50 and a 52-week-low of $276.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $746.00.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Oncolytics Biotech. For the third quarter, Oncolytics Biotech had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.19 and a 52-week-low of $0.94. At the end of the last trading period, Oncolytics Biotech closed at $3.01.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ:PAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Patria Investments is set to $28.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.23. At the end of the last trading period, Patria Investments closed at $22.38.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Vuzix. For the third quarter, Vuzix had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Vuzix shows a 52-week-high of $17.36 and a 52-week-low of $0.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.16.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Howmet Aerospace is set to $36.00. For the fourth quarter, Howmet Aerospace had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.87. At the end of the last trading period, Howmet Aerospace closed at $28.37.

