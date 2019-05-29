Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 9:26am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Gabelli & Co. upgraded Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from Hold to Buy. Rockwell Automation shares fell 0.1 percent to $151.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from Neutral to Buy. Hartford Financial rose 1.3 percent to $53.15 in pre-market trading.
  • First Analysis upgraded Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) from Neutral to Outperform. LiveRamp shares rose 4 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) from Neutral to Overweight. Noah rose 0.3 percent to $38.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) from Neutral to Buy. Radius Health shares rose 2.7 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN) from Hold to Buy. Falcon Minerals fell 2.7 percent to close at $7.34 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from Neutral to Buy. Allstate fell 0.1 percent to $95.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) from Neutral to Overweight. Flex shares fell 0.4 percent to close at $9.23 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) from Neutral to Sell. Clovis Oncology shares fell 4.2 percent to $15.41 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Global Payments shares fell 0.5 percent to $148.10 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Buy to Neutral. Atlassian shares fell 2 percent to $126.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Buy to Neutral. Anadarko Petroleum shares rose 0.2 percent to $71.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Neutral to Sell. Esperion Therapeutics fell 4.6 percent to $49.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Sunlands Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: STG) from Neutral to Underperform. Sunlands shares rose 2.1 percent to close at $2.94 on Tuesday.
  • Compass Point downgraded Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Buy to Neutral. Chubb shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $146.46 on Tuesday.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Accumulate to Hold. Costco shares fell 0.6 percent to $244.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) from Neutral to Underperform. NIO shares fell 2.3 percent to $3.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Neutral to Sell. General Mills shares closed at $51.09 on Tuesday.

Top Initiations

  • Baird initiated coverage on Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Anchiano Therapeutics is set to $12. Anchiano Therapeutics shares closed at $4.90 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Hold rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $29. Pinterest shares closed at $25.80 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forty Seven is set to $28. Forty Seven shares closed at $12.49 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,250. Alphabet closed at $1,139.56 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) with a Buy rating. The price target for National Vision is set to $38. National Vision shares closed at $27.36 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Facebook is set to $220. Facebook closed at $184.31 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) with a Buy rating. The price target for IMV is set to $11. IMV shares closed at $4.14 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE: SRCI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $48. Twitter shares closed at $37.29 on Tuesday.

