Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) from Neutral to Buy. Martin Marietta Materials shares rose 1.6 percent to $210.49 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Neutral to Buy. Delphi Technologies shares rose 2.8 percent to $24.95 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) from Sell to Neutral. Murphy Oil shares fell 0.21 percent to close at $28.59 on Thursday.
- Bank of America upgraded Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Neutral to Buy. Adient shares rose 6.4 percent to $19.41 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) to Buy. Bruker shares rose 1 percent to $39.48 in pre-market trading.
- CL King upgraded Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) from Buy to Strong Buy. Designer Brands shares gained 1.5 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) from Underperform to Neutral. Waddell & Reed shares gained 2.3 percent to $18.59 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) from Overweight to Underweight. LogMeIn shares closed at $83.44 on Thursday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) from Outperform to In-Line. Armstrong World shares fell 0.7 percent to $83.40 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. W R Grace shares fell 0.23 percent to close at $77.31 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) from Neutral to Sell. Chesapeake Energy shares rose 2.1 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Innospec shares fell 0.36 percent to close at $84.70 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) from Neutral to Sell. California Resources shares fell 1 percent to $28.39 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Verso Corp (NYSE: VRS) from Buy to Neutral. Verso shares rose 0.76 percent to close at $22.63 on Thursday.
- Barclays downgraded Micro Focus International PLC - ADR (NYSE: MFGP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Micro Focus shares rose 0.6 percent to $25.37 in pre-market trading.
- Desjardins downgraded Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) from Buy to Hold. Canadian National Railway shares closed at $90.32 on Thursday.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from Hold to Underperform. Grainger shares closed at $308.99 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autodesk is set to $200. Autodesk shares closed at $171.88 on Thursday.
- Analysts at PiperJaffray initiated coverage on FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FibroGen is set to $65. FibroGen closed at $52.73 on Thursday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avalara is set to $64. Avalara shares closed at $55.80 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Falcon Minerals is set to $12. Falcon Minerals closed at $9.13 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Otter Tail is set to $60. Otter Tail shares closed at $49.48 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Upwork is set to $24. Upwork shares closed at $19.65 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $30. Redfin shares closed at $22.56 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Viper Energy Partners is set to $47. Viper Energy Partners shares closed at $32.84 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc (NASDAQ: SMAR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Smartsheet is set to $45. Smartsheet shares closed at $38.64 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) with Buy rating. The price target for PTC is set to $120. PTC shares closed at $97.07 on Thursday.
