Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Needham upgraded Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) from Hold to Buy. Geron shares rose 4.9 percent to $1.93 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Disney shares gained 0.8 percent to $115.90 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) from Neutral to Conviction Buy. PerkinElmer shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $99.71 on Monday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Underperform to Hold. Public Storage shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $218.00 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from Underperform to Neutral. Smucker shares gained 1.24 percent to close at $117.98 on Monday.
- Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Neutral to Outperform. Comcast gained 0.6 percent to $40.95 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Credit Suisse downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Neutral to Underperform. United States Steel shares fell 4.1 percent to $18.94 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from Outperform to Market Perform. Lennox shares rose 0.89 percent to close at $276.36 on Monday.
- Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) from Buy to Neutral. Zogenix shares fell 26 percent to $38.39 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares fell 2.3 percent to $49.13 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE: FNV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Franco-Nevada shares fell 0.01 percent to close at $75.58 on Monday.
- UBS downgraded SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) from Buy to Neutral. SAP shares fell 2.6 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Agnico Eagle Mines shares fell 0.4 percent to $43.60 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) from Overweight to Neutral. H.B. Fuller shares fell 0.02 percent to close at $50.79 on Monday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ball shares slipped 0.2 percent to $58.10 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cabot Oil is set to $32. Cabot Oil shares closed at $26.82 on Monday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fox is set to $40. Fox closed at $37.47 on Monday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fidelity National is set to $136. Fidelity National shares closed at $113.65 on Monday.
- Clarksons Platou initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Ship Lease is set to $9. Global Ship Lease shares closed at $5.39 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VICI Properties is set to $26. VICI Properties shares closed at $22.08 on Monday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is set to $16. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares closed at $12.97 on Monday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PVH is set to $164. PVH shares closed at $127.40 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Focus Financial Partners is set to $48. Focus Financial Partners shares closed at $36.91 on Monday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Jack Henry & Associates is set to $145. Jack Henry & Associates shares closed at $141.37 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) with an Outperform rating. The price target for First Merchants is set to $42. First Merchants closed at $38.79 on Monday.
