Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2019 9:16am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Needham upgraded Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) from Hold to Buy. Geron shares rose 4.9 percent to $1.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Disney shares gained 0.8 percent to $115.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) from Neutral to Conviction Buy. PerkinElmer shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $99.71 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Underperform to Hold. Public Storage shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $218.00 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from Underperform to Neutral. Smucker shares gained 1.24 percent to close at $117.98 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Neutral to Outperform. Comcast gained 0.6 percent to $40.95 in pre-market trading.

Top Downgrades

  • Credit Suisse downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Neutral to Underperform. United States Steel shares fell 4.1 percent to $18.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from Outperform to Market Perform. Lennox shares rose 0.89 percent to close at $276.36 on Monday.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) from Buy to Neutral. Zogenix shares fell 26 percent to $38.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares fell 2.3 percent to $49.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE: FNV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Franco-Nevada shares fell 0.01 percent to close at $75.58 on Monday.
  • UBS downgraded SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) from Buy to Neutral. SAP shares fell 2.6 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Agnico Eagle Mines shares fell 0.4 percent to $43.60 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) from Overweight to Neutral. H.B. Fuller shares fell 0.02 percent to close at $50.79 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ball shares slipped 0.2 percent to $58.10 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cabot Oil is set to $32. Cabot Oil shares closed at $26.82 on Monday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fox is set to $40. Fox closed at $37.47 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fidelity National is set to $136. Fidelity National shares closed at $113.65 on Monday.
  • Clarksons Platou initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Ship Lease is set to $9. Global Ship Lease shares closed at $5.39 on Monday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VICI Properties is set to $26. VICI Properties shares closed at $22.08 on Monday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is set to $16. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares closed at $12.97 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PVH is set to $164. PVH shares closed at $127.40 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Focus Financial Partners is set to $48. Focus Financial Partners shares closed at $36.91 on Monday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Jack Henry & Associates is set to $145. Jack Henry & Associates shares closed at $141.37 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) with an Outperform rating. The price target for First Merchants is set to $42. First Merchants closed at $38.79 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEM + BHVN)

28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, Jazz Positive Late-Stage Data For Sleep Disorder Drug, Genfit IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immutep Gets US Patent, Conatus NASH Disappointment, Eisai Moves On After Aducanumab Setback
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Zafgen Won't File IND For Metabolic Disorder Drug, Positive Results For Akebia's Anemia Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Horizon Pharma Under DoJ Radar, FDA Greenlights J&J's Depression Drug, Endologix Reverse Split
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb-Celgene Deal Faces Setback, Syneos Hit By SEC Probe, FDA Cheer For T2 Biosystems
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CNCEMizuhoMaintains23.0
VRSKUBSMaintains111.0
TRVUBSMaintains135.0
SSNCUBSMaintains80.0
SPGIUBSMaintains226.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Big Moves In Leveraged Biotech ETFs

FDA Rejects Regulatory Filing For Zogenix Epilepsy Drug; GW Pharma Moves In Sympathy