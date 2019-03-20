Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JMP Securities upgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Cree shares rose 2.7 percent to $58.85 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $101.31 on Tuesday.
- Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NextEra Energy shares fell 1.24 percent to close at $188.50 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Nevro rose 22.4 percent to $54.79 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Sell to Hold. Arista Networks shares rose 0.6 percent to $297.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. FirstEnergy shares rose 0.1 percent to $40.45 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from Overweight to Neutral. FedEx shares fell 6.5 percent to $169.70 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) from Neutral to Sell. Teradata shares rose 1.19 percent to close at $ 48.32 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies downgraded Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) from Buy to Hold. Sony shares fell 3.3 percent to $44.04 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Buy to Neutral. Monster Beverage shares fell 2.1 percent to $56.68 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Worldpay shares fell 1.24 percent to close at $107.16 on Tuesday.
- Barclays downgraded NorthWestern Corp (NYSE: NWE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. NorthWestern shares fell 0.8 percent to $69.25 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) from Market Perform to Underperform. Global Eagle shares fell 0.9 percent to $1.16 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Envestnet Inc (NYSE: ENV) from Buy to Neutral. Envestnet fell 1.6 percent to $65.60 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) from In-Line to Underperform. Approach Resources shares rose 2 percent to $0.78 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ: TRMK) from Market Perform to Underperform. Trustmark shares fell 1.3 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amazon.com is set to $1,965. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,761.85 on Tuesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Costco is set to $230. Costco shares closed at $237.05 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Mallinckrodt is set to $23. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $23.18 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Peabody Energy is set to $42. Peabody Energy shares closed at $29.99 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Smart Sand is set to $4.50. Smart Sand shares closed at $4.26 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) with a Neutral rating. Altair Engineering shares closed at $37.70 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Akebia Therapeutics is set to $9. Akebia Therapeutics shares closed at $8.10 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Five Below is set to $140. Five Below shares closed at $118.02 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Endo International is set to $13. Endo International shares closed at $8.77 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) with a Buy rating. Wix.Com shares closed at $108.89 on Tuesday.
