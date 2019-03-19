Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Neutral to Overweight. Domino's shares rose 2.2 percent to $248.85 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) from Neutral to Buy. 1-800-Flowers.com shares rose 1.6 percent to $18.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Hold to Buy. Five Below rose 1.8 percent to $118.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Neutral to Buy. Noble Energy shares rose 1.3 percent to $24.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Crestwood Equity shares rose 0.67 percent to close at $34.38 on Monday.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) from Hold to Buy. Neogen shares fell 0.5 percent to $62.76 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Reduce to Hold. Southern Copper shares fell 0.1 percent to $38.06 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) from Hold to Buy. Zuora shares rose 3.4 percent to $23.85 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) from Neutral to Buy. Argo Group shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $68.10 on Monday.
- UBS upgraded Aqua America Inc (NYSE: WTR) from Neutral to Buy. Aqua America shares gained 0.14 percent to close at $36.00 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Argus downgraded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Buy to Hold. Boeing fell 0.3 percent to $371.30 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from Buy to Neutral. Worldpay shares fell 1.5 percent to $106.93 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Overweight to Neutral. Yum Brands shares fell 1.4 percent to $98.80 in pre-market trading.
- Sandler O'Neill downgraded Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) from Buy to Hold. MetLife shares fell 0.7 percent to $45.40 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Buy to Hold. iRobot shares fell 0.8 percent to $126.87 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from Buy to Hold. Lear shares fell 1.6 percent to $139.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.1 percent to $185.40 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) from Buy to Hold. Fidelity National Info shares fell 1.5 percent to $106.54 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Buy to Hold. Union Pacific shares rose 0.7 percent to close at $166.24 on Monday.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Booking shares closed at $1,756.33 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Casa Systems is set to $12. Casa Systems shares closed at $8.90 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals is set to $28. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.87 on Monday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Livexlive Media is set to $9. Livexlive Media shares closed at $6.31 on Monday.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SBT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sterling Bancorp is set to $14. Sterling Bancorp shares closed at $10.52 on Monday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Veru is set to $5. Veru shares closed at $1.43 on Monday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) with a Buy rating. INmune Bio shares closed at $7.74 on Monday.
- FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cyberark Software is set to $130. Cyberark Software shares closed at $112.31 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.