Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Neutral to Buy. Apple rose 1.6 percent to $175.62 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Neutral to Buy. Facebook shares rose 1.3 percent to $171.84 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Spirit Airlines shares rose 0.6 percent to $51.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Neutral to Overweight. FireEye shares rose 4.4 percent to $16.80 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Hold to Buy. Nutanix shares rose 2.4 percent to $35.31 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners upgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Neutral to Buy. Infinera shares fell 1.52 percent to close at $4.54 on Friday.
- Jefferies upgraded China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL) from Hold to Buy. China Mobile shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $ 51.86 on Friday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Weyerhaeuser shares rose 1.7 percent to $25.08 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) from Sector Weight to Overweight. PGT Innovations shares rose 2.6 percent to $14.53 in pre-market trading.
- First Analysis upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares gained 1.53 percent to close at $58.33 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. JetBlue shares fell 1.7 percent to $15.80 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Buy to Reduce. Oracle shares fell 2 percent to $51.75 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. SunTrust shares fell 0.03 percent to $63.47 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Greenbrier shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $38.93 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) from Overweight to Neutral. Orion Engineered Carbons shares fell 17.77 percent to close at $21.80 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) from Neutral to Sell. UDR shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $44.89 on Friday.
- Pivotal Research downgraded Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from Buy to Hold. Zumiez shares fell 2.5 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) from Hold to Underperform. China Biologic Products shares fell 0.93 percent to close at $82.83 on Friday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) from Market Perform to Underperform. Cronos shares fell 1.4 percent to $21.43 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) from Buy to Hold. American Renal Associates shares fell 16.65 percent to close at $10.46 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Schlumberger is set to $55. Schlumberger shares closed at $41.29 on Friday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TCR2 Therapeutics is set to $28. TCR2 Therapeutics shares closed at $15.64 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aileron Therapeutics is set to $7. Aileron Therapeutics shares closed at $1.45 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) with a Sell rating. The price target for RPC is set to $10. RPC shares closed at $9.67 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Avedro is set to $16. Avedro shares closed at $11.70 on Friday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Raymond James Financial is set to $96. Raymond James Financial shares closed at $80.35 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) with an Overweight rating. CytomX Therapeutics shares closed at $9.50 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Cloudera is set to $16. Cloudera shares closed at $13.83 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) with a Buy rating. Halliburton shares closed at $27.47 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Co-Diagnostics is set to $2. Co-Diagnostics shares closed at $1.20 on Friday.
