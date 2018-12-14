Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bernstein upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.5 percent to $85.44 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Easterly Government Props shares rose 0.3 percent to $17.46 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.3 percent to $96.75 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Annaly Capital Management shares rose 0.4 percent to $10.13 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) from Neutral to Buy. CenterPoint Energy shares rose 0.6 percent to $29.50 in pre-market trading.
- H.C. Wainwright upgraded Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from Neutral to Buy. Bausch Health rose 2.5 percent to $24.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) from Buy to Neutral. Atmos Energy shares fell 0.2 percent to $99.27 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Buy to Neutral. Cisco shares closed at $47.47 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.51 percent to close at $16.33 on Thursday.
- Wedbush downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from Outperform to Neutral. Beacon Roofing shares closed at $31.82 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: SIMO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Silicon Motion Technology shares closed at $34.43 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) from Neutral to Underweight. Kaman shares fell 0.42 percent to close at $56.86 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) from Top Pick to Outperform. Regency Centers shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $62.30 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for United Rentals is set to $130. United Rentals shares closed at $108.88 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Equitrans Midstream is set to $25. Equitrans Midstream shares closed at $21.22 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Davita is set to $70. Davita shares closed at $59.40 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) with a Buy rating. The price target for AstraZeneca is set to $48. AstraZeneca shares closed at $39.24 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $440. Tesla shares closed at $376.79 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Amedisys is set to $130. Amedisys closed at $129.60 on Thursday.
