Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2018
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Neutral to Overweight. Regions Financial shares rose 1.5 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Hold to Buy. CommScope shares rose 3.3 percent to $18.20 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from Hold to Buy. Schlumberger shares rose 1.4 percent to $47.01 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from Hold to Buy. American Eagle shares rose 1.24 percent to close at $19.54 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) from Sell to Neutral. Charles Schwab shares closed at $44.08 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Novartis shares closed at $88.03 on Friday.
- Analysts at PiperJaffray upgraded Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from Neutral to Overweight. Novavax shares rose 12.21 percent to $1.93 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) from Reduce to Hold. TechnipFMC shares rose 2.2 percent to $23.12 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Intuit shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $197.05 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from Buy to Neutral. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.1 percent to $113.00 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Hold to Reduce. Southern Copper shares fell 10.50 percent to close at $32.12 on Friday.
- Jefferies downgraded ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) from Buy to Hold. ARRIS shares rose 0.16 percent to close at $30.73 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cognizant Tech Solns shares closed at $67.98 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NVIDIA is set to $225. NVIDIA shares closed at $145.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) with an Overweight rating. Audentes Therapeutics shares closed at $23.91 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lovesac is set to $27. Lovesac shares closed at $19.19 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) with an Overweight rating. Stemline Therapeutics shares closed at $12.26 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Twist Bioscience is set to $27. Twist Bioscience closed at $25.99 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Axonics Modulation Technologies is set to $21. Axonics Modulation Technologies shares closed at $14.92 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) with an Overweight rating. CytomX Therapeutics closed at $13.24 on Friday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Orchard Therapeutics is set to $25. Orchard Therapeutics shares closed at $16.80 on Friday.
