Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Neutral to Buy. Lowe's shares fell 1.15 percent to $97.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Compass Point upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) from Neutral to Buy. Texas Capital Bancshares shares fell 4.16 percent to close at $64.05 on Monday.
- Baird upgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) from Underperform to Neutral. Zions Bancorp shares fell 0.79 percent to $44.99 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) from Underweight to Neutral. Synopsys shares rose 0.87 percent to $89.60 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NXP Semiconductors shares fell 2.77 percent to $74.36 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) from Neutral to Outperform. M&T Bank shares closed at $158.00 on Monday.
- Jefferies upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) from Hold to Buy. Kaiser Aluminum shares rose 1.87 percent to close at $98.50 on Monday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) from Underweight to Neutral. Cadence Design shares rose 7.6 percent to $43.70 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Underperform to In-Line. Viacom shares fell 0.6 percent to $32.80 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Atlassian shares fell 1.5 percent to $71.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Susquehanna downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Positive to Neutral. Micron shares fell 3.6 percent to $38.33 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENLK) from Outperform to Market Perform. EnLink Midstream shares closed at $18.10 on Monday.
- RBC Capital downgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Outperform to Sector Perform. eBay shares fell 3.5 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Positive to Neutral. NetApp shares fell 3.8 percent to $77.30 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viavi Solutions is set to $14. Viavi Solutions shares closed at $11.93 on Monday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Stericycle is set to $53. Stericycle shares closed at $52.14 on Monday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pivotal Software is set to $25. Pivotal Software shares closed at $18.73 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) with an Outperform rating. Gritstone Oncology closed at $15.17 on Monday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) with an Outperform rating. RH shares closed at $109.40 on Monday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Food is set to $39. Performance Food shares closed at $29.61 on Monday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) with a Hold rating. Oracle shares closed at $47.94 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marriott is set to $140. Marriott shares closed at $111.49 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) with a Sector Weight rating. Equinix shares closed at $411.73 on Monday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) with an Overweight rating. Caesars Entertainment closed at $9.49 on Monday.
