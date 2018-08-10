Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 10, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Sell to Neutral. AMD shares rose 0.84 percent to $19.26 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Belmond Ltd (NYSE: BEL) from Hold to Buy. Belmond shares closed at $15.10 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) from Neutral to Buy. Airgain shares rose 14 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at William Blair upgraded Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ceridian HCM shares fell 0.03 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) from Neutral to Buy. Avnet shares closed at $46.41 on Thursday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ upgraded BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) from Neutral to Overweight. BP Midstream Partners shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $21.17 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Dropbox shares fell 8.86 percent to $31.38 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Market Perform to Outperform. Floor & Decor shares closed at $38.91 on Thursday.
- Citigroup upgraded Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) from Neutral to Buy. Sanofi shares climbed 1.34 percent to $42.48 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Telefonica S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: TEF) from Hold to Buy. Telefonica shares closed at $8.77 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Buy to Neutral. Booking shares fell 2.13 percent to $1,901.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) to Underweight. Deutsche Bank shares fell 5.32 percent to $11.74 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) from Outperform to Underperform. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.41 percent to $29.76 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Beacon Roofing Supply shares fell 0.71 percent to $37.97 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark downgraded Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) from Buy to Hold. Amtech shares fell 4.8 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Hold to Sell. Copa shares fell 0.77 percent to $83.40 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) from Neutral to Underweight. Campbell shares fell 2.03 percent to $41.42 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE: DNB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dun & Bradstreet shares fell 0.01 percent to close at $142.21 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) from Buy to Hold. Perrigo shares fell 0.41 percent to $69.74 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Neutral to Sell. Intel shares fell 2.95 percent to $48.66 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Leerink Swann initiated Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Patterson is set to $25. Patterson shares closed at $22.60 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Gap is set to $32. Gap shares closed at $31.18 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Perspecta Inc (NYSE: PRSP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Perspecta is set to $23. Perspecta shares closed at $21.62 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mobile Mini is set to $45. Mobile Mini shares closed at $46.00 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $38. Stitch Fix closed at $31.75 on Thursday.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Youngevity International is set to $7. Youngevity International shares closed at $4.04 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kohl's is set to $75. Kohl's closed at $75.11 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aramark is set to $52. Aramark shares closed at $39.21 on Thursday.
