Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 27, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) from Neutral to Overweight. Prologis rose 1.86 percent to close at $61.23 on Monday.
- B. Riley upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) from Neutral to Buy. BB&T shares rose 2.07 percent to $53.30 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) from Neutral to Buy. American Axle shares rose 3.30 percent to close at $15.34 on Monday.
- Bernstein upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cheniere Energy shares rose 0.95 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) from Neutral to Buy. National Bank shares rose 2.10 percent to close at $32.52 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) from Hold to Buy. Aratana Therapeutics shares fell 2.03 percent to close at $3.87 on Monday.
- Citigroup upgraded Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Sell to Neutral. Roku shares fell 2.43 percent to $33.75 in pre-market trading.
- Roth Capital upgraded Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) from Neutral to Buy. Sierra Wireless shares rose 3.48 percent to $16.35 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) from Neutral to Buy. Xcel Energy shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $44.14 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Farmers National Banc shares rose 5.24 percent to close at $14.05 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) from Buy to Hold. Newell Brands shares fell 0.46 percent to $25.94 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) from Buy to Neutral. NiSource shares fell 0.56 percent to $23.27 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Williams Companies shares fell 0.75 percent to $25.26 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Neutral to Underweight. Canadian Solar shares rose 2.52 percent to close at $17.51 on Monday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP) from Overweight to Neutral. GGP shares rose 2.69 percent to $21.76 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) from Market Perform to Underperform. Chesapeake Energy shares fell 0.96 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) from Buy to Hold. Unit shares fell 0.93 percent to $19.20 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Kimco Realty shares fell 0.85 percent to $14.07 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM) from Outperform to In-Line. Dominion Energy Midstream shares rose 0.46 percent to $16.35 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for DISH is set to $54. DISH shares closed at $37.09 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rambus is set to $17. Rambus shares closed at $13.49 on Monday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lam Research is set to $250. Lam Research closed at $214.96 on Monday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE: REG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Regency Centers is set to $65. Regency Centers closed at $56.62 on Monday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adamas Pharmaceuticals is set to $39. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $24.40 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MEDNAX is set to $57. MEDNAX shares closed at $55.06 on Monday.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann assumed coverage on ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ARMO BioSciences is set to $50. ARMO BioSciences shares closed at $39.97 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fulton Financial is set to $18. Fulton Financial shares closed at $18.15 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Comcast is set to $39. Comcast shares closed at $33.54 on Monday.
- Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) with a Neutral rating. Texas Instruments shares closed at $106.60 on Monday.
