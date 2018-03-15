Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 9:36am
Top Upgrades

  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Hold to Buy. HD Supply shares fell 0.21 percent to close at $38.01 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein upgraded Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Liberty Global shares rose 0.21 percent to $33.03 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) from Hold to Buy. Rubicon Project shares rose 30.23 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Reduce to Buy. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.76 percent to $74.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) from Hold to Buy. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares rose 12.22 percent to $6.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) from Market Perform to Outperform. LifePoint Health rose 0.32 percent to close at $47.30 on Wednesday.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from Reduce to Hold. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 3.72 percent to $55.70 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Underweight to Sector Weight. Akamai Technologies shares rose 1.83 percent to $74.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Aon plc (UK) (NYSE: AON) from Neutral to Buy. Aon shares closed at $144.22 on Tuesday.
  • Seaport Global upgraded Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) from Neutral to Buy. Covenant Transportation shares rose 11.44 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) from Neutral to Underweight. Solid Biosciences shares fell 60.05 percent to $10.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) from Buy to Hold. Smart & Final Stores shares fell 8.22 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Neutral to Underperform. Qorvo shares fell 1.97 percent to $80.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. e.l.f. Beauty shares fell 3.96 percent to $19.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham downgraded Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from Buy to Hold. Signet shares fell 1.62 percent to $37.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) from Outperform to Neutral. Sportsman's Warehouse shares fell 5.47 percent to $4.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Teladoc Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to Hold. Teladoc shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $42.95 on Wednesday.
  • Macquarie downgraded Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Outperform to Neutral. Expedia shares fell 1.39 percent to $111.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Buy to Hold. MercadoLibre shares fell 3.94 percent to $389.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) from Outperform to Neutral. Maxar Technologies shares fell 2.37 percent to close at $46.58 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Stryker is set to $183. Stryker shares closed at $166.38 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electro Scientific is set to $36. Electro Scientific shares closed at $19.67 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Sogou is set to $8.20. Sogou shares closed at $9.53 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for II-VI is set to $55. II-VI shares closed at $44.80 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Baidu is set to $319. Baidu shares closed at $259.35 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Louisiana-Pacific is set to $37. Louisiana-Pacific shares closed at $28.53 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) with a Neutral rating. Boise Cascade closed at $41.05 on Wednesday.

