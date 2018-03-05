Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) from Underperform to Market Perform. Intrepid Potash shares rose 8.15 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) from Underweight to Neutral. New Oriental Education shares fell 1.5 percent to close at $85.92 on Friday.
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Teradata shares rose 0.51 percent to $39.38 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ: STRA) from Neutral to Overweight. Strayer Education shares rose 2.82 percent to close at $89.67 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) from Hold to Buy. Monster Beverage shares rose 1.72 percent to $55.09 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Neutral to Buy. Microchip Technology shares rose 2.55 percent to close at $91.29 on Friday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) from Neutral to Buy. WhiteHorse Finance shares rose 6.01 percent to close at $11.65 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Groupon shares rose 2.11 percent to $4.36 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Mosaic shares rose 1.38 percent to $27.12 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) from Neutral to Outperform. LaSalle Hotel Properties shares rose 1.58 percent to close at $25.00 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Finisar shares rose 2.48 percent to $18.60 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Microsemi shares fell 0.07 percent to $67.25 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann downgraded LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) from Outperform to Market Perform. LifePoint Health shares fell 2.38 percent to $45.20 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT) from Buy to Neutral. VMware shares fell 2.17 percent to close at $24.36 on Friday.
- Mizuho downgraded Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) from Buy to Neutral. Microsemi shares fell 0.07 percent to $67.25 in pre-market trading.
- Hovde Group downgraded Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sussex shares fell 0.34 percent to close at $29.60 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from In-Line to Underperform. SL Green Realty shares fell 0.39 percent to $97.47 in pre-market trading.
- Drexel Hamilton downgraded Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) from Buy to Hold. Vectrus shares dropped 1.19 percent to $36.51 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) from In-Line to Underperform. DDR shares fell 0.63 percent to $7.87 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $34. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $33.34 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cactus is set to $31. Cactus closed at $24.66 on Friday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Xperi is set to $27. Xperi shares closed at $22.20 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Victory Capital is set to $14.50. Victory Capital shares closed at $13.30 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Revance Therapeutics is set to $60. Revance Therapeutics shares closed at $31.30 on Friday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC) with a Buy rating. The price target for iPic Entertainment is set to $18. iPic Entertainment shares closed at $11.32 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Evolus is set to $25. Evolus shares closed at $11.44 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for MacroGenics is set to $38. MacroGenics shares closed at $28.94 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Victory Capital is set to $19. Victory Capital shares closed at $13.30 on Friday.
