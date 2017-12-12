Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2017 9:17am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) from Hold to Buy. Navistar shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $40.07 on Monday.
  • Argus upgraded Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from Hold to Buy. Medtronic shares gained 1.02 percent to $82.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Nomura upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Bu. Verizon shares rose 0.35 percent to $52.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) from Neutral to Overweight. Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.36 percent to close at $304.56 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Zayo Group shares rose 1.70 percent to $35.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Neutral to Buy. Activision Blizzard shares rose 2.39 percent to $64.68 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) from Sell to Neutral. Conagra shares gained 0.70 percent to $37.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Freeport-McMoRan shares rose 0.87 percent to $15.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) from Neutral to Buy. Tenet Healthcare shares rose 4.80 percent to $14.40 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Abbott shares rose 0.84 percent to $55.40 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from Neutral to Underweight. TransDigm shares fell 0.06 percent to close at $274.38 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Pattern Energy shares fell 1.91 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) from Overweight to Neutral. Raytheon shares fell 0.34 percent to $186.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from Buy to Neutral. Columbia Sportswear shares rose 0.50 percent to $68.62 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from Neutral to Underweight. General Dynamics shares rose 0.18 percent to $200.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wedbush downgraded D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Outperform to Neutral. D.R. Horton shares fell 0.93 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Buy to Neutral. US Bancorp shares dropped 0.16 percent to close at $ 55.27 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Overweight to Neutral. Adobe Services fell 0.75 percent to $173.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Casey's shares fell 5.81 percent to $114.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Leerink Swann downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Spark Therapeutics shares fell 0.88 percent to $47.30 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $29. Stitch Fix shares closed at $23.98 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for SailPoint Technologies is set to $16. SailPoint Technologies shares closed at $14.83 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bluegreen Vacations is set to $19. Bluegreen Vacations shares closed at $16.11 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Citi initiated coverage on Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arsanis is set to $27. Arsanis shares closed at $12.22 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $22. Stitch Fix shares closed at $23.98 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) with an Outperform rating. SailPoint shares closed at $14.83 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mohawk Industries is set to $330. Mohawk Industries shares closed at $277.37 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Scpharmaceuticals is set to $20. Scpharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.92 on Monday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Waste Connections Inc (USA) (NYSE: WCN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Waste Connections is set to $79. Waste Connections closed at $68.83 on Monday.

