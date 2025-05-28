May 28, 2025 9:09 AM 3 min read

Williams Companies To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham raised Okta, Inc. OKTA price target from $115 to $125. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. Okta shares closed at $125.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV from $180 to $195. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating. Franco-Nevada shares closed at $168.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT price target from $29 to $2.5. Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target for Barings BDC, Inc. BBDC from $8.5 to $9.5. Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Barings BDC shares closed at $9.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY from $10 to $9.5. Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Runway Growth Finance shares closed at $9.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital cut CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. CLGN price target from $14 to $12. D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating. CollPlant Biotechnologies shares settled at $1.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity increased Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER price target from $5 to $5.25. Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained a Buy rating. Bridger Aerospace shares closed at $1.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $400 to $350. Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating. Salesforce shares closed at $277.19 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Sunrun Inc. RUN from $7 to $6. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating. Sunrun shares settled at $7.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB price target from $64 to $67. Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained an Overweight rating. Williams Companies shares closed at $60.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

