Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting RCKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 361.65% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $60.00 to $62.00. The current price Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) is trading at is $13.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
