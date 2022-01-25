10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Needham cut Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) price target from $131 to $128. Medtronic shares fell 0.7% to $103.44 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) price target from $360 to $265. Bill.com shares fell 4.2% to $159.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel lowered Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) price target from $120 to $95. Blueprint Medicines shares rose 1.8% to $73.59 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg raised the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) from $48 to $50. Delta Air shares fell 0.4% to $37.76 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc reduced the price target on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) from $750 to $700. Intuit shares fell 0.3% to $532.99 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) price target from $19 to $22. Allscripts Healthcare shares rose 4% to $18.18 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities cut the price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) from $33 to $8. eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares fell 6.1% to close at $6.03 on Monday.
- Keybanc lowered the price target for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) from $1,750 to $1,250. Shopify shares fell 2.2% to $918.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) price target from $160 to $150. Fidelity National Information shares fell 0.1% to $111.74 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered the price target on Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) from $280 to $225. Wayfair shares fell 3.1% to $148.00 in pre-market trading.
