QQQ
-9.81
363.11
-2.78%
BTC/USD
-241.07
36419.28
-0.66%
DIA
-7.42
351.23
-2.16%
SPY
-11.16
451.00
-2.54%
TLT
+ 1.04
141.41
+ 0.73%
GLD
+ 0.66
171.37
+ 0.38%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
January 25, 2022 9:22 am
  • Needham cut Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) price target from $131 to $128. Medtronic shares fell 0.7% to $103.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) price target from $360 to $265. Bill.com shares fell 4.2% to $159.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lowered Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) price target from $120 to $95. Blueprint Medicines shares rose 1.8% to $73.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg raised the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) from $48 to $50. Delta Air shares fell 0.4% to $37.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced the price target on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) from $750 to $700. Intuit shares fell 0.3% to $532.99 in pre-market trading.

  • SVB Leerink boosted Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) price target from $19 to $22. Allscripts Healthcare shares rose 4% to $18.18 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities cut the price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) from $33 to $8. eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares fell 6.1% to close at $6.03 on Monday.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) from $1,750 to $1,250. Shopify shares fell 2.2% to $918.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) price target from $160 to $150. Fidelity National Information shares fell 0.1% to $111.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lowered the price target on Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) from $280 to $225. Wayfair shares fell 3.1% to $148.00 in pre-market trading.

