Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For Several Machinery Stocks
- Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis lowered the Price target for several Machinery stocks.
- Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) price target was lowered to $76 (implying an upside of 8.7%) from $84, while an Equal-Weight rating on the shares was maintained.
- Terex Corp's (NYSE:TEX) price target was reduced to $50 (implying an upside of 24%) from $55, and an Equal-Weight rating was kept.
- Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) price target was lowered to $16 (implying an upside of 5%) from $17, and Equal-Weight was kept.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) price target was cut to $87 (implying an upside of 3%) from $96, and an Equal-Weight on the shares was maintained.
- Oshkosh Corp's (NYSE:OSK) price target was lowered to $134 (implying an upside of 36%) from $148 with Overweight ratings maintained on the shares.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) price target was reduced to $252 (implying an upside of 8%) from $264, and an Equal-Weight rating was maintained.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) price target was lowered to $165 (implying a downside of 13%) from $172, and an Underweight rating was maintained on the shares.
- AGCO Corp's (NYSE:AGCO) price target was lowered to $156 (implying an upside of 24%) from $170, and an Overweight rating on the shares was maintained.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Dillon Cumming lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc's (NASDAQ:LECO) price target to $138 (implying an upside of 4%) from $142 and kept Equal-Weight ratings on the shares.
- Cumming lowered Donaldson Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:DCI) price target to $73 (implying an upside of 27%) from $75 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: TKR shares are trading lower by 0.85% at $69.73, TEX lower by 0.5% at $40.2, REVG lower by 2.98% at $15.31, PCAR higher by 0.69% at $84.18, OSK lower by 0.45% at $98.19, CMI higher by 0.66% at $231.65, CAT lower by 0.12% at $189.67, AGCO higher by 0.95% at $125.24, LECO higher by 0.93% at $133.06 and DCI higher by 1.52% at $57.47 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.