Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $262.00 expecting CAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.70% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Caterpillar maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Caterpillar, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Caterpillar was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Caterpillar (CAT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $255.00 to $262.00. The current price Caterpillar (CAT) is trading at is $217.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
