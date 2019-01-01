Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings
Lincoln Electric Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $150.00 expecting LECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.75% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Lincoln Electric Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lincoln Electric Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $143.00 to $150.00. The current price Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is trading at is $135.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
