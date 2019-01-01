Terex (NYSE:TEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Terex
Terex Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Terex (NYSE: TEX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $61.00 expecting TEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.38% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Terex (NYSE: TEX) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Terex maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Terex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Terex was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Terex (TEX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $61.00. The current price Terex (TEX) is trading at is $36.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
