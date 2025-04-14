Corteva To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Truist Securities cut Winnebago Industries, Inc WGO price target from $50 to $38. Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating. Winnebago shares closed at $31.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc slashed the price target for Celanese Corporation CE from $76 to $71. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating. Celanese shares closed at $38.38 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo lowered Comcast Corporation CMCSA price target from $37 to $31. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the rating for the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Comcast shares closed at $33.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Cricut, Inc. CRCT from $6 to $4. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Cricut shares closed at $4.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities cut the price target for Warby Parker Inc. WRBY from $30 to $22. JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating. Warby Parker shares closed at $14.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan slashed Flywire Corporation FLYW price target from $16 to $9. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Flywire shares settled at $8.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Fastenal Company FAST price target from $80 to $86. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating. Fastenal shares closed at $80.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs slashed Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH price target from $141 to $138. Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy. Choice Hotels International shares closed at $124.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut the price target for Wells Fargo & Company WFC from $84 to $73. Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Buy rating. Wells Fargo shares settled at $62.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised Corteva, Inc. CTVA price target from $70 to $71. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating. Corteva shares closed at $59.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
