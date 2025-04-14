April 14, 2025 9:33 AM 3 min read

Corteva To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Truist Securities cut Winnebago Industries, Inc WGO price target from $50 to $38. Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating. Winnebago shares closed at $31.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc slashed the price target for Celanese Corporation CE from $76 to $71. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating. Celanese shares closed at $38.38 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo lowered Comcast Corporation CMCSA price target from $37 to $31. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the rating for the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Comcast shares closed at $33.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Cricut, Inc. CRCT from $6 to $4. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Cricut shares closed at $4.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities cut the price target for Warby Parker Inc. WRBY from $30 to $22. JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating. Warby Parker shares closed at $14.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan slashed Flywire Corporation FLYW price target from $16 to $9. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Flywire shares settled at $8.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird increased Fastenal Company FAST price target from $80 to $86. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating. Fastenal shares closed at $80.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs slashed Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH price target from $141 to $138. Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy. Choice Hotels International shares closed at $124.87 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities cut the price target for Wells Fargo & Company WFC from $84 to $73. Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Buy rating. Wells Fargo shares settled at $62.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc raised Corteva, Inc. CTVA price target from $70 to $71. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating. Corteva shares closed at $59.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CTVA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

CE Logo
CECelanese Corp
$39.001.62%

Overview
CHH Logo
CHHChoice Hotels International Inc
$130.214.28%
CMCSA Logo
CMCSAComcast Corp
$33.37-1.04%
CRCT Logo
CRCTCricut Inc
$4.72-3.48%
CTVA Logo
CTVACorteva Inc
$59.310.05%
FAST Logo
FASTFastenal Co
$81.501.07%
FLYW Logo
FLYWFlywire Corp
$8.42-1.29%
WFC Logo
WFCWells Fargo & Co
$63.501.58%
WGO Logo
WGOWinnebago Industries Inc
$32.504.43%
WRBY Logo
WRBYWarby Parker Inc
$15.051.69%
