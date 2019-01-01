ñol

Warby Parker
(NYSE:WRBY)
17.15
00
At close: May 26
16.46
-0.6900[-4.02%]
PreMarket: 4:27PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.02 - 60.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding23.7M / 114.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.9M
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price25.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float23.7M

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$36.00

Lowest Price Target1

$17.00

Consensus Price Target1

$26.67

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
30200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Goldman Sachs
  • Baird
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Citigroup
  • Telsey Advisory Group

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Warby Parker

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Warby Parker Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Warby Parker (WRBY)?
A

The latest price target for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting WRBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.96% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Warby Parker (WRBY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Warby Parker downgraded their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Warby Parker (WRBY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Warby Parker, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Warby Parker was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Warby Parker (WRBY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Warby Parker (WRBY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $34.00 to $18.00. The current price Warby Parker (WRBY) is trading at is $17.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

