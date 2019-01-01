Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Warby Parker
Warby Parker Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting WRBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.96% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Warby Parker downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Warby Parker, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Warby Parker was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Warby Parker (WRBY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $34.00 to $18.00. The current price Warby Parker (WRBY) is trading at is $17.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
