Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Flywire
The latest price target for Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting FLYW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.00% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Flywire maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Flywire, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Flywire was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Flywire (FLYW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.00 to $32.00. The current price Flywire (FLYW) is trading at is $20.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
