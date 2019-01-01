Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Choice Hotels Intl
Choice Hotels Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $133.00 expecting CHH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.58% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Choice Hotels Intl maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Choice Hotels Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Choice Hotels Intl was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $138.00 to $133.00. The current price Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) is trading at is $129.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
