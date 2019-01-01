Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fastenal
Fastenal Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $56.00 expecting FAST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.47% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Fastenal maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fastenal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fastenal was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fastenal (FAST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $53.00 to $56.00. The current price Fastenal (FAST) is trading at is $54.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
