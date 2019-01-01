Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) was reported by DA Davidson on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting WGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.03% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) was provided by DA Davidson, and Winnebago Industries downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Winnebago Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Winnebago Industries was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Winnebago Industries (WGO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $52.00. The current price Winnebago Industries (WGO) is trading at is $49.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
