This Roku Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna upgraded Ally Financial Inc . ALLY from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $41. Ally Financial shares closed at $32.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $41. Ally Financial shares closed at $32.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the rating for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $72 to $69. Scotts Miracle Gro shares closed at $51.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $72 to $69. Scotts Miracle Gro shares closed at $51.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Dollar General Corporation DG from Sell to Neutral and raisesd the price target from $69 to $101. Dollar General shares closed at $92.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Sell to Neutral and raisesd the price target from $69 to $101. Dollar General shares closed at $92.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst David George upgraded the rating for Fifth Third Bancorp FITB from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $47. Fifth Third Bancorp shares closed at $33.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $47. Fifth Third Bancorp shares closed at $33.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Redburn Atlantic analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Roku, Inc. ROKU from Neutral to Buy and announced a $100 price target. Roku shares closed at $55.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

