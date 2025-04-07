This Roku Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna upgraded Ally Financial Inc. ALLY from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $41. Ally Financial shares closed at $32.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the rating for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $72 to $69. Scotts Miracle Gro shares closed at $51.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Dollar General Corporation DG from Sell to Neutral and raisesd the price target from $69 to $101. Dollar General shares closed at $92.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David George upgraded the rating for Fifth Third Bancorp FITB from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $47. Fifth Third Bancorp shares closed at $33.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Roku, Inc. ROKU from Neutral to Buy and announced a $100 price target. Roku shares closed at $55.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
