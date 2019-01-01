ñol

Fifth Third Bancorp
(NASDAQ:FITB)
39.11
00
At close: May 27
39.11
00
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low34.35 - 50.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding601M / 686.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.5M
Mkt Cap26.8B
P/E11.24
50d Avg. Price39.88
Div / Yield1.2/3.07%
Payout Ratio33.62
EPS0.69
Total Float601M

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$56.00

Lowest Price Target1

$37.00

Consensus Price Target1

$43.22

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
22300

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Wolfe Research
  • Wells Fargo
  • B of A Securities
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Citigroup

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Fifth Third Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)?
A

The latest price target for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) was reported by Wolfe Research on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting FITB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.40% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Fifth Third Bancorp maintained their peer perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fifth Third Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fifth Third Bancorp was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $47.00 to $37.00. The current price Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is trading at is $39.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

