Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dollar Gen
The latest price target for Dollar Gen (NYSE: DG) was reported by Truist Securities on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $227.00 expecting DG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.58% downside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dollar Gen (NYSE: DG) was provided by Truist Securities, and Dollar Gen maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dollar Gen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dollar Gen was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dollar Gen (DG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $178.00 to $227.00. The current price Dollar Gen (DG) is trading at is $228.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
