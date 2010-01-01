Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, via Wikimedia Commons
Analysts Speak Up On GE's Solid Quarter
Wayne Duggan
General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) shares closed nearly flat in a volatile session on Wednesday after the struggling industrial giant reported an...
Photo from Pixabay.
Best Sector ETFs For August: An Interesting Mix
ETF Professor
Photo courtesy of Yvonne Shore.
'I Didn't Want To Die': Why One Woman Turned To Trading Options To Fund Life-Extending Stem Cell Treatments
Rachel Cunningham

More Headlines

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.
Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price
Wayne Duggan
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares tanked another 10% on Thursday after the company priced its recently announced 3....
Photo from Pixabay.
Cramer Blasts Cannabis Sector Amid CannTrust Scandal That 'Keeps Blowing Up'
Jayson Derrick
The cannabis sector is dealing with two notable scandals that is impacting the industry as a whole, CNBC's Jim...
Photo by kawanet via Wikimedia.
Wedbush Sees Upside In Zynga Beyond Video Game Company's Lifted Guidance
Priya Nigam
Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) reported second-quarter profits Wednesday that were significantly above expectations. Although...
Photo from Pixabay.
Tracon Pharma Shares Rally As First Patient Dosed In Cancer Trial
Shanthi Rexaline
Shares of the thinly traded nanocap biotech TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) were rallying Thursday. What...
Photo from Pixabay.
Analysts: If You Want To Get Fit, Don't Buy Fitbit Stock
Jayson Derrick
Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported second-quarter results highlighted by a poor performance of the Versa Lite. Management...
Photo from Pixabay.
$27B Mega Merger Happening Oversees: London Stock Exchange To Buy Refinitiv
Jayson Derrick
The London Stock Exchange reached an agreement to acquire financial markets data gathering company Refinitiv in a $27...
Public Domain
SPY Trader Sentiment Drops Following Rate Cut
Wayne Duggan
Investors got the interest rate cut they were expecting from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, but the market didn...
Burger King's Impossible Whopper To Go Nationwide
Jayson Derrick
Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)'s Burger King chain announced Thursday its plant-based Impossible...
Image by Pexels
Report: Twitter And Snapchat's Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment
Natan Ponieman
Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) and Snapchat (NASDAQ: SNAP) are the only two big names in Silicon Valley’s social media...
Photo from Pixabay.
General Motors Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.64 per share, which beat the analyst consensus...
Photo Courtesy of Pixabay
WiMi Hologram Cloud IPO: What You Need To Know
Shanthi Rexaline
A Chinese augmented reality platform, which has seen strong growth this March quarter, is part of the IPO slate of...
Public domain photo via Wikimedia.
Shopify Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings...
Photo from Pixabay.
Wednesday's Other Rate Cut And The ETF That Could Benefit
ETF Professor
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 25 basis points, but it wasn't the only major central...
Photo from Pixabay.
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings
Shanthi Rexaline
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Scaling The Peaks (Biotech stocks...
Photo via Wikimedia.
This Day In Market History: MTV Launches
Wayne Duggan
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On...
Photo courtesy of CNN.
'Go Easy On Me, Kid': Biden, Harris, Democratic Underdogs Scrap In Detroit
Dustin Blitchok
The presence of former Vice President Joe Biden onstage Wednesday on the second night of debate among Democratic...
Photo by Paras Griffin/Stringer/Getty Images
Cory Booker Slams Joe Biden's Marijuana Reform Plan Ahead Of Detroit Dem Debate
Javier Hasse
By Brendan Bures. It’s not even 2020, but the 2020 Election is already turning personal and combative between...
Photo from Pixabay.
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These August PDUFA Dates
Shanthi Rexaline
Though light in terms of PDUFA events, July yielded mostly positive results. Quiet a few approvals came through,...
Photo by Karly Goranson.
'Billion Dollar Dimebag' Author Jackson Tilley On Sobriety, LGBTQ+ Acceptance In The Cannabis Industry
Javier Hasse an...
Jackson Tilley’s "Billion Dollar Dimebag," which hits bookshelves Sept. 17, is an exploration...
Photo courtesy of Qualcomm.
Qualcomm Falls After Revenue Miss, Lower Guidance
Dave Royse
QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares fell after hours Wednesday after the company turned in sales results that were a...
Photo courtesy of Fitbit.
Fitbit Plummets After Poor Q3 Guidance
Brett Hershman
Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are plunging after posting a second-quarter earnings beat and lower guidance. Earnings...
Photo courtesy of Trading View. 
TradingView Integrates More Brokers And Features, 'Twitch For Traders'
Renato Capelj
In an interview with Benzinga, Pierce Crosby, general manager at TradingView, the largest online social networking and...
Photo from Pixabay.
How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut
Wayne Duggan
The markets traded lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 0.25%, in-line with economist...
Podcast: Cannabis Finance And International Opportunities With Benzinga's Javier Hasse
Benzinga Cannabis
Podcast via Periodic Effects. The cannabis industry is evolving at a faster pace than ever! What does that mean for...
Photo from Pixabay.
AMD CEO Su 'Very Pleased' With Q2 Report, Says 'People Are Still Getting To Know AMD'
Jayson Derrick
The Street's reaction to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) second-quarter report Tuesday was mixed: the...
The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?
Andre Bourque
A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory...
Photo Courtesy of Pixabay
Analyst Calls GrubHub's Q2 'Good Enough'
Jayson Derrick
GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) reported second-quarter results which prompted a sell-off in the stock but at least one Street...
Photo from Pixabay.
Government Outlines Plan For Importation Of Cheaper Drugs From Canada
Dave Royse
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that the Trump...
Photo credit: GoToVan, via Wikimedia Commons
Nordstrom Spikes On Report Of Increased Stake From The Family
Tanzeel Akhtar
Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) shares are trading higher after reports emerged the founding family behind the department-...
Photo credit: Dan Smith - Own work via Wikimedia Commons
Federal Reserve Issues First Rate Cut In 11 Years
Wayne Duggan
In a move that was widely expected, the Federal Reserve issued its first 0.25% interest rate cut since 2008 on...
Photo from Pixabay.
Biotech Stock On The Radar: Veru, A Catalyst-Rich Biopharma
Shanthi Rexaline
Thinly traded micro-cap Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) has added about 62% year to date — a commendable performance...
Photo from Pixabay.
L'Oreal CEO 'Optimistic' About Future Despite Slowdown In North American Market
Jayson Derrick
L'Oreal Co (OTC: LRLCY) is seeing a slowdown in the U.S. market, but CEO Jean-Paul Agon told CNBC he remains...
Photo from Pixabay.
How Does Apple's iPhone Loyalty Compare To Samsung And Google?
Wayne Duggan
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares traded higher on Wednesday despite the company missing consensus analyst expectations...
Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 
Pence Boosts Hopes In Lordstown, Workhorse Stock With Comments On Idled GM Plant
Dave Royse
Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock was soaring oWednesday after Vice President Mike Pence told reporters the...
Photo by Dustin Blitchok.
3 Motor City CEOs Share Lessons From Their Biggest Hits And Misses: 'Always Be Ready To Shoot Your Shot'
Devonte Kavanaugh
"CEO" is one of the most challenging job titles in the world of business. When a firm is performing well and...
Photo from Pixabay.
A Long-Term Bet For International Equity Investors
ETF Professor
This year is shaping to be another one of U.S. equity out-performance. With five months left in 2019, the MSCI World ex...
Photo from Pixabay.
Levi's CEO Defends Quarter, Says Retailers 'Need Us'
Jayson Derrick
Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) sold off following its July 9 second-quarter report, and CEO Charles...

Read more headlines from the Best of Benzinga »

Trading Ideas

72 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
1 hour 1 min ago
Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price
1 hour 5 min ago
Tracon Pharma Shares Rally As First Patient Dosed In Cancer Trial
1 hour 43 min ago
Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning
2 hours 7 min ago
Morning Comment: Chips Stocks And Gold At Key Level
2 hours 12 min ago

Analyst Ratings

Wedbush Sees Upside In Zynga Beyond Video Game Company's Lifted Guidance
1 hour 21 min ago
Morning Comment: Chips Stocks And Gold At Key Level
2 hours 12 min ago
Analysts Speak Up On GE's Solid Quarter
2 hours 22 min ago
Analysts: If You Want To Get Fit, Don't Buy Fitbit Stock
2 hours 54 min ago
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019
3 hours 23 min ago

Earnings

As Losses Mount, Schneider Shutters First To Last Mile Delivery Business
56 min 15 sec ago
Analysts Ract To C.H. Robinson's Weak Third Quarter Update
59 min 9 sec ago
Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Sinks After Massive Earnings Miss
1 hour 13 sec ago
Wedbush Sees Upside In Zynga Beyond Video Game Company's Lifted Guidance
1 hour 21 min ago
Profits Rise But Revenues Tank For Japan's K-Line
2 hours 15 min ago
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga