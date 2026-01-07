Bitcoin Corrects To $92,000 As ETFs Snap Inflow Streak, Shed $243 Million

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs saw $243 million in net outflows on Tuesday as BTC lost $94,000, putting an end to a multi-day rally to start 2026.

Fidelity And Grayscale Lead The Exodus

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs flipped to outflows Tuesday, snapping the two-day $1.16 billion inflow streak that kicked off 2026, according to SoSoValue data.

Fidelity Investments’ (NASDAQ:FBTC) led the carnage with $312.24M in outflows.

Grayscale’s (NASDAQ:GBTC) recorded $83.07M in redemptions, while its Mini Trust saw $32.73M exit.

Additionally, Ark & 21Shares’ (NASDAQ:ARKB) and VanEck’s (NASDAQ:HODL) also posted negative flows.

BlackRock Bets Against The Crowd

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) was the only fund with inflows Tuesday, pulling $228.66 million against the tide.

The fund has now amassed $888M in net inflows across the first three trading days of 2026.

“BTC ETF outflows look more like post-inflow normalization than risk-off,” said Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research.

“Institutions are rebalancing exposure, not exiting conviction,” he added.

Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, echoed that view, calling the outflows “normal profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing.”

Trump’s DeFi Project Rotates To ETH

World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI) added fuel to the fire by rotating out of Bitcoin into Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) .

The Trump family’s DeFi project sold roughly $2.5 million in wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) on Jan. 7 and used proceeds to buy about 770 ETH.

This reads as an ETH-relative strength bet, not broad risk-off selling—but it didn’t help Bitcoin sentiment.

Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs posted $114.7 million in inflows Tuesday despite outflows from Grayscale and Fidelity.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ETFs grabbed $19 million and $9 million, respectively.

“It makes sense that traders are rotating toward SOL and XRP, both of which could have more upside than BTC given their previous all-time high prices,” said Jeff Mei, COO at BTSE.

Chart Shows A Bull Trap

BTC Key Technical Levels By TradingView

After climbing 14% from that base, BTC failed to hold $94,000-$95,000 support and is now testing the 0.382 Fibonacci at $90,868.

The Supertrend flipped to resistance at $95,121—a bearish development after months of support.

The failed rally to $95,000 in early January now looks like a bull trap.

Upside Targets: Must reclaim $94,007 (0.5 Fib) to stabilize. Beyond that, $97,227 (0.618 Fib), then $101,700. Clearing $107,119 negates the bearish outlook.

Downside Risks: Support at $90,868 (0.382 Fib), then $86,934 and SAR at $86,093. Breaking $86,000 targets the wedge breakdown objective at $80,576.

Image: Shutterstock