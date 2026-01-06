Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Fall, While Ethereum Trades Flat: Analyst Says Increase In This Indicator Could Mean A ' Very Positive' Signal For The Market

Leading cryptocurrencies halted their rally on Tuesday, even as stocks and precious metals kept climbing.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -1.69% $92,350.09 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+0.57% $3,247.04 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -5.03% $2.26 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +1.24% $139.66 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -3.20% $0.1474

Crypto Rally Stalls

Bitcoin fell sharply to $91,280 in early-afternoon trading before rebounding to around $93,500 by evening.

Ethereum took a breather, settling around the $3,300 region after days of upward momentum. Meanwhile, XRP and Dogecoin fell sharply.

Shares of cryptocurrency-linked stocks Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed down 4.10% and 1.71%, respectively, during the regular trading session.

Nearly $450 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with 65% accounting for long liquidations.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 2.97% in the last 24 hours. Notably, more than 60% of Binance top traders i.e, the top 20% users with the highest margin balance, were long on Bitcoin.

The "Fear sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:20 p.m. ET) JasmyCoin (JASMY ) +24.07% $0.009330 Rain (RAIN ) +12.03% $0.009131 River (RIVER ) +11.53% $18.32

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $3.19 trillion, following a modest drop of 0.93% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Notch Record Highs

Stocks extended their rally on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 484.90 points, or 0.99%, to close at a record high of 49,462.08. The S&P 500 gained 0.62%, also closing at a record high at 6,944.82. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lifted 0.65% to finish at 23,547.17.

Precious metals also continued their upward momentum, as spot gold climbed to $4,485 per ounce and spot silver advanced 0.78% to $81.90 per ounce.

What Is This Positive Signal For Crypto?

Blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant stated that the Bitcoin-to-stablecoin ratio on Binance, used for gauging the buying power on the platform, has started to increase.

"This shift could mark the early stages of a gradual deployment of sidelined liquidity, which would represent a very positive signal for the market," the research firm added.

Rekt Capital, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst, said that Bitcoin needs to hold $93,500 as support for "mid-term bullish bias."

The analyst further noted that Bitcoin breaking the $94,384 range high resistance and subsequently retesting it as support would signal the end of the multi-month downtrend that started in October.

