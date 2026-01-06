Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Chinese Approval For H200 AI Chips Will Show Up Quietly In Purchase Orders: 'Not Expecting Any Press Releases'

On Tuesday, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said Chinese government approval for importing the company's H200 AI chips will become evident through customer orders rather than any formal public announcement.

Nvidia Watches For China H200 Orders, Not Official Statements

Speaking at a press conference during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Huang said Nvidia does not expect Beijing to publicly confirm whether Chinese companies are allowed to import the H200 chips, reported Reuters.

Instead, approval will be reflected quietly in buying activity. "We’re not expecting any press releases or any large declarations," Huang said, adding that it's just going to be purchase orders.

Export Licenses Pending For Nvidia H200 Sales To China

The comments come as Nvidia awaits U.S. government export licenses required to ship the advanced chips to China.

Earlier Tuesday, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said the U.S. government is "working feverishly" on the applications, though approvals have not yet been granted.

"We're going to wait and see what will happen," Kress said.

Last year, President Donald Trump reversed a prior ban, allowing Nvidia to sell the H200 — a predecessor to Blackwell chips — to Chinese customers, subject to licensing.

The decision was criticized by former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Despite the regulatory uncertainty, Huang said interest from Chinese firms remains high.

Nvidia Showcases Vera Rubin AI Chips At CES 2026

Nvidia also used CES to highlight new chips for its next-generation Vera Rubin platform, which the company says are already in production.

Huang said demand remains strong across Nvidia's portfolio and forecasts a "really giant year" alongside manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) .

The company is targeting up to $500 billion in combined sales from its Blackwell and Vera Rubin platforms by year-end.

Price Action: Nvidia shares fell 0.47% in Tuesday's regular session, but edged up 0.49% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

