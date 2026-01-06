IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) on Tuesday released its 2026 Shareholder Letter outlining an ambitious roadmap focused on profitability, global expansion, and more.

The company outlined its objectives, including reaching a $15 million adjusted EBITDA run rate, expanding telecom licenses and commercial presence to nearly 30 countries, and scaling high-margin Fintech, Cybersecurity, and AI-driven services.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to a recurring dividend policy.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: IQSTEL Clocks 90% Revenue Surge, On Track To Meet 2025 Goals

Telecom Consolidation And Global Expansion

Its top priorities for 2026 are to initiate the process of acquiring 100% ownership of several of its most strategic telecom subsidiaries.

IQSTEL also plans to complete the migration of most of its telecom subsidiaries into a single, unified technological platform, and ultimately finalize the migration for all subsidiaries in which it expects to hold 100% ownership.

According to the company, the consolidation will significantly reduce operating costs and improve scalability.

Currently, IQSTEL holds telecom licenses in the U.S. and Switzerland and plans to expand its licensing footprint into at least three additional countries in 2026.

It also intends to complete additional telecom acquisitions aimed at expanding its commercial footprint to at least six new countries, bringing it closer to a presence in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Telecom Consolidation And Global Expansion

Financially, IQSTEL aims to reach a $15 million adjusted EBITDA run rate in 2026. The milestone is a key step in preparing IQSTEL to become a $1 billion revenue run-rate company by 2027.

The company aims to increase the market value of the company, closing the valuation gap toward a 10x EBITDA multiple as a first stage, and positioning IQSTEL to pursue a 20x EBITDA valuation by 2027.

Following the Globetopper acquisition, IQSTEL's Fintech services now represent approximately 20% of its revenue and EBITDA stream.

In 2026, it plans to officially launch its cybersecurity services for the telecom industry, with the support of its sibling company, Cycurion, with the objective that this business contributes approximately 5% of its bottom-line results during the year.

AI Services And Shareholder Engagement

At the same time, IQSTEL will continue developing AI-based solutions for the telecom industry, also in collaboration with Cycurion, while expanding the commercial deployment of its AI-driven services for the contact center industry.

In 2026, IQSTEL will continue its roadshow efforts with family offices, with the objective of increasing institutional and long-term holdings from approximately 5% to 10%.

Additionally, it plans to initiate quarterly live earnings calls with shareholders.

IQST Price Action: iQSTEL shares were up 5.50% at $3.07 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock