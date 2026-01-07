Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Blast Off This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Tecogen Inc (NYSE:TGEN)

On Nov. 12, Tecogen posted mixed quarterly results. Abinand Rangesh, CEO of Tecogen, commented that “since our last earnings call we have made tremendous progress. First, the potential data center customer we have an LOI from is now considering us for three sites and for a much larger portion of the AI load. This may result in significantly more chiller sales than the original LOI.” The company's stock fell around 36% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.55.

RSI Value: 26.4

26.4 TGEN Price Action: Shares of Tecogen fell 20.4% to close at $4.41 on Tuesday.

Shares of Tecogen fell 20.4% to close at $4.41 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 94.71 Momentum score.

ZKH Group Ltd (NYSE:ZKH)

On Nov. 20, ZKH Group posted a third-quarter loss of 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. Mr. Eric Long Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZKH, stated, “In the third quarter, we drove strengthening momentum in our business. Our GMV and revenues returned to approximately prior-year levels, while higher-margin private-label GMV grew in the mid-teens year over year, further enhancing our profit mix. We expanded our customer base across both large corporations and SME customers, reflecting deeper customer penetration and share gains.” The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $2.50.

RSI Value: 29.2

29.2 ZKH Price Action: Shares of ZKH Group fell 13.6% to close at $3.18 on Tuesday.

Shares of ZKH Group fell 13.6% to close at $3.18 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in ZKH stock.

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ:NCT)

On Dec. 19, Intercont (Cayman) Limited received Nasdaq notification letter regarding minimum bid price deficiency. The company's stock fell around 62% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.19.

RSI Value: 27.5

27.5 NCT Price Action: Shares of Intercont fell 6.3% to close at $0.22 on Tuesday.

Shares of Intercont fell 6.3% to close at $0.22 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in NCT shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock