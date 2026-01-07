Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dividend Yield: 10.63%

10.63% Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Dividend Yield: 9.23%

9.23% Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $11 to $12 on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Dividend Yield: 7.81%

7.81% Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

