Neogen Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) will release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Lansing, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at 7 cents per share, down from 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Neogen's quarterly revenue is $208.38 million, up from $231.26 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 5, Neogen announced the appointments of Joe Freels as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Dr. Tammi Ranalli as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Food Safety.

Shares of Neogen rose 2.1% to close at $7.41 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

CJS Securities analyst Robert Labick upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform with a price target of $10 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $5 to $6.5 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

William Blair analyst Brandon Vazquez downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi maintained a Buy rating and decreased the price target from $13 to $10 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Considering buying NEOG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock