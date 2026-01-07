Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Wednesday disclosed a strategic collaboration with Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI.

AWS Topaz Solutions

The partnership will integrate Infosys’ Topaz AI-first services and solutions with AWS’s generative AI assistant, Amazon Q Developer.

This will enhance Infosys’ internal operations and deliver innovative AI-driven solutions for clients across manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

Sandeep Dutta, President, Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia, added, “The combined strengths of Amazon Q and Infosys Topaz will help organizations innovate, achieve operational agility, and unlock differentiated value for their clients. Through this collaboration, Infosys and AWS are committed to delivering solutions rooted in technical excellence and tailored to address the unique demands of global industries.”

Collaboration For First AI Engineer

In a separate release, Infosys disclosed a strategic partnership with Cognition, creator of Devin – the first AI software engineer to scale Devin across global enterprises.

The initiative will integrate Devin into Infosys’ internal engineering ecosystem and client projects worldwide.

By combining Infosys Topaz Fabric, which is a multi-layer AI platform that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows, with Cognition’s advanced agentic engineering capabilities, the collaboration aims to accelerate time-to-market, boost developer productivity, and shorten modernization timelines for enterprises.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, stated, “Our collaboration with Cognition marks a significant step forward in accelerating AI value realization for global enterprises. By integrating Cognition’s advanced agentic and autonomous engineering expertise with our industry leading domain and delivery capabilities, we are creating a differentiated value proposition for the market.”

“This synergy is further enhanced by Infosys Topaz Fabric, which will serve as a catalyst for modernization and innovation for clients to achieve their strategic objectives.”

INFY Price Action: Infosys shares were up 0.77% at $18.23 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock