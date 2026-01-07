Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) stock rose Wednesday after the company disclosed a definitive agreement to acquire Mentee Robotics, an AI-first humanoid robotics company, for $900 million, subject to adjustments.

The total consideration comprises approximately $612 million in cash and up to approximately 26.2 million Mobileye Class A shares, adjusted for any Mentee options that vest prior to closing.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The deal pairs Mobileye's advanced AI and global manufacturing capabilities with Mentee's third-generation, vertically integrated humanoid platform and deep AI expertise.

This will position the combined company as a leader in physical AI spanning autonomous driving and humanoid robotics.

The acquisition meaningfully extends this trajectory by positioning the company squarely in Physical AI, systems that can understand context, infer intent, interact naturally with people, and operate safely and cost-effectively in real-world environments.

Strong momentum in advanced autonomy and core ADAS has expanded Mobileye's automotive revenue pipeline to $24.5 billion over the next eight years, more than 40% higher than in January 2023.

Hands-Free Driving Deal

This week, the company announced that a U.S.-based automaker has selected the Mobileye EyeQ6H to enable advanced driver assistance systems with hands-free driving capabilities on select highways across millions of vehicles worldwide.

Recent Earnings

In October, the company reported third-quarter revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $504.00 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $480.86 million.

Mobileye raised fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $1.845 billion-$1.885 billion (up from prior guidance of $1.765 billion- $1.885 billion) versus the $1.847 billion analyst consensus estimate.

MBLY Price Action: Mobileye Global shares were up 10.59% at $13.47 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

