Discord Quietly Files For US IPO Tapping Goldman Sachs And JPMorgan: Report

Discord, the social chat app with over 200 million monthly users, has reportedly filed paperwork for an initial public offering, enlisting Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) as underwriters.

Discord Files Confidential IPO In The US

The popular app favored by gamers has submitted a confidential filing with U.S. regulators, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are still ongoing and Discord might choose not to go public, the report said, citing sources.

A spokesperson for the company stated that Discord is focusing on providing the best possible experience for its users, but did not comment on the IPO filing.

Discord did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

US Tech IPO Market Rebounds In 2025

The development comes as the U.S. IPO market regained momentum in 2025. According to data compiled by the publication, tech IPOs on U.S. exchanges raised $15.6 billion in 2025, more than double the amount in 2024.

Discord was founded in 2015 by Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy. The platform offers free text, voice and video communication to users.

Photo Courtesy: Diego Thomazini on Shutterstock.com