U.S.-listed ETFs pulled in $42.8 billion during the holiday-shortened week ending Jan. 2, according to FactSet, cited by Etf.com, with the bulk of those inflows reflecting momentum from a record-setting close to 2025. A closer look at asset-class flows shows investors leaning risk-on, while quietly stepping away from leverage, macro trades and complexity.

U.S. equity ETFs dominated the week, attracting $30.5 billion in net inflows. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) pulled in the most, with inflows of $8.65 billion. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) followed, with inflows of $7.75 billion and $4.03 billion, respectively.

The demand was overwhelmingly concentrated in broad-market funds rather than sector or thematic plays, suggesting investors are betting on continued equity upside without making narrow or high-conviction calls.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) , Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) and State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) were among the ETFs that lost money last week. The pattern points to confidence in market direction, but not extravagance.

Fixed-income ETFs also drew steady interest. U.S. bond funds took in $6.8 billion, while international fixed income added another $2 billion. The flows suggest investors remain eager to lock in yield, particularly at the short end of the curve, even as appetite for long-duration exposure remains selective. Income, not duration risk, appears to be the priority.

Elsewhere, asset classes tied more closely to macro speculation struggled. Commodity ETFs like SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) and abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSE:SIVR) saw $686 million in outflows, while currency ETFs lost $249 million. The pullback signals fading demand for inflation hedges and foreign-exchange positioning as equity optimism takes center stage and volatility remains contained.

The most notable retreat came from higher-risk trading strategies. Leveraged ETFs shed $919 million during the week, while inverse products saw $447 million in outflows, with inverse ETFs posting a 3.6% drop in assets under management. The moves suggest investors may be dialing back both aggressive upside bets and downside protection, opting instead for simpler exposure as markets carry forward year-end strength.

Taken together, the asset-class data point to a market that is optimistic but disciplined. ETF investors are embracing equities and income, while sidelining leverage, hedges, and macro trades. This shows positioning for stability rather than fireworks as 2026 begins.

