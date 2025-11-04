Henry Schein, Sanmina, Wingstop, Waters And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 350 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported third-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its full-year EPS and sales guidance.

Henry Schein posted adjusted EPS of $1.38, beating market estimates of $1.28. The company's quarterly sales came in at $3.339 billion versus expectations of $3.276 billion.

Henry Schein shares jumped 9.5% to $70.77 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares jumped 47.6% to $23.35 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above expectations and raised FY2025 sales guidance.

. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares jumped 47.6% to $23.35 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above expectations and raised FY2025 sales guidance. Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ) surged 40.7% to $6.95 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

(NASDAQ:HTZ) surged 40.7% to $6.95 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC) gained 35.6% to $33.23 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

(NYSE:KFRC) gained 35.6% to $33.23 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) surged 28% to $3.72.

(NASDAQ:IHRT) surged 28% to $3.72. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) gained 23.5% to $17.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from the ongoing CARDINAL trial of TERN-701 has been selected for oral presentation at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.

(NASDAQ:TERN) gained 23.5% to $17.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from the ongoing CARDINAL trial of TERN-701 has been selected for oral presentation at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY) gained 21.6% to $34.78 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:PAY) gained 21.6% to $34.78 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) rose 20.6% to $58.60 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:XMTR) rose 20.6% to $58.60 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) gained 17.2% to $164.52 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:SANM) gained 17.2% to $164.52 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates. Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) surged 16.1% to $85.86 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 GAAP EPS results above estimates.

(NYSE:INSP) surged 16.1% to $85.86 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 GAAP EPS results above estimates. Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) surged 15.3% to $246.80 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

(NASDAQ:WING) surged 15.3% to $246.80 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results. SGHC Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) gained 13.3% to $11.96 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

(NYSE:SGHC) gained 13.3% to $11.96 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) rose 12.2% to $17.55 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

(NASDAQ:UPWK) rose 12.2% to $17.55 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) gained 7.7% to $372.23 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:WAT) gained 7.7% to $372.23 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Expeditors International of Washngtn Inc (NYSE:EXPD) gained 7.6% to $131.81 following better-than-expected earnings.

(NYSE:EXPD) gained 7.6% to $131.81 following better-than-expected earnings. Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) gained 7.4% to $27.08 after Needham raised its price target on the stock from $36 to $52.

(NASDAQ:LQDA) gained 7.4% to $27.08 after Needham raised its price target on the stock from $36 to $52. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rose 7.2% to $474.79 following upbeat earnings.

Read This Next: