On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended staying away from AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

On the earnings front, the telecom giant reported third-quarter operating revenues of $30.71 billion. That’s just a 1.6% increase compared to the same period last year. It also fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $30.87 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at 54 cents, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is a “pure spec,” Cramer said. “It's got to make money before I can get seriously behind it.”

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck, on Oct. 16, maintained SoundHound AI with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $26.

When asked about Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB), he said, “I think it is a good spec, but it loses so much money, you got to be aware that who knows where it can ultimately end up.”

The company will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 10.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is a “tremendous” company, Cramer said, “I'd like to have it cool off a little bit, but wow.”

Lending support to his choice, Nextracker, on Oct. 23, reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Price Action:

SoundHound shares gained 4.5% to settle at $17.62 on Friday.

Nextracker shares rose 2.1% to close at $101.22.

AT&T shares gained 0.3% to settle at $24.75 on Friday.

Rocket Lab shares gained 3.4% to close at $62.98.

